Ebou Adams set to return to Forest Green ranks after serving suspension

Ebou Adams is set to return for Forest Green in Tuesday night’s home clash with Oldham.

Having served a one-match ban as he sat out the 2-1 win at Carlisle on February 2, Adams was then available for the games against Mansfield and Barrow – both of which were postponed.

There also may be a comeback on the cards for Jamille Matt, who missed Rovers’ last match at Carlisle on February 2 with a knee problem but has had extra time to recover without missing any fixtures.

Despite not playing for two weeks, Forest Green are second in League Two, four points behind leaders Cambridge with three games in hand.

Oldham, who have not played since January 30 due to postponements, have a decision to make on whether to hand a first appearance to a deadline-day loanee.

Attacking midfielder Serhat Tasdemir signed until the end of the season on loan from Peterborough.

A 2-1 home victory over Salford last time out could dent 20-year-old Tasdemir’s chances as Latics boss Harry Kewell may opt to stick with a winning side.

Kewell has no fresh injury concerns as he looks to steer Oldham to back-to-back league wins for the first time since November.