Adebayo Akinfenwa and Dominic Gape could return for Wycombe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Adebayo Akinfenwa and Dominic Gape could return to the Wycombe matchday squad when the Sky Bet Championship basement boys host Derby on Tuesday.

Striker Akinfenwa got some recovery time as he sat out Saturday’s 3-2 win at Huddersfield, having featured in the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday four days earlier. Midfielder Gape has been back in full training following an injury.

Joe Jacobson, who came off against Huddersfield after feeling a strain in his groin, will be assessed.

Alex Pattison remains out of action after getting injured in the warm-up prior to the 7-2 loss at Brentford on January 30.

George Edmundson is set to be a part of Derby’s 20 for the first time.

The midfielder, who joined on loan from Rangers on transfer deadline day, has been training after hernia surgery.

Another deadline-day loan recruit, Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts, has had a niggle and will probably not be involved, boss Wayne Rooney has said.

The Rams have won four of their last five games and are 19th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.