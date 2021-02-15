Salford to check on Tom Clarke fitness ahead of Barrow clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Salford will check on the fitness of captain Tom Clarke ahead of Barrow’s visit.

Clarke was unable to continue after a clash of heads with an opponent during the impressive victory over Cambridge last week, and was a doubt for Saturday’s postponed fixture against Bradford.

Striker James Wilson is pushing for a return after almost a month out and was an unused substitute against Cambridge.

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson remains a long-term casualty after breaking his leg last October.

Barrow – struggling as they sit 23rd in the table – have had their last two games against Exeter and Forest Green postponed.

Defender Matt Platt is sidelined having injured knee ligaments in training recently, while Mike Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

And Jones’ fellow midfielder Tom Beadling could be out for six weeks after sustaining a groin strain in the 2-0 loss to Cambridge on February 6 – the last time the Bluebirds were in action.

Scott Quigley has recovered from the illness which saw him go off late on during the Cambridge game, while Chris Taylor and Jamie Devitt – who were forced off in the first half and at half-time respectively in that match – should be back in contention, and Brad Barry is back in full training after hamstring trouble.