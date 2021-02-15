Fiona McIntyre hopes new role helps Scotland’s girls and women continue progress

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Football Association has appointed Scottish women’s football chief executive officer Fiona McIntyre as head of girls’ and women’s football.

McIntyre’s new role, commencing on March 15, will see her lead on the delivery of the Scottish FA’s girls’ and women’s strategy across a multitude of key areas, including national teams, elite competitions, clubs, grassroots and youth participation.

She will aim to build on the recent success the Scottish FA has had in growing the girls’ and women’s game, which has seen the number of registered grassroots football participants rise to more than 17,000 – an increase of 68 per cent since 2016.

McIntyre said: “The growth of the girls’ and women’s game in Scotland in recent years has been a tremendous success story, so it is extremely exciting to be appointed head of girls’ and women’s football at the Scottish FA and be in a position to try and capitalise further on the increased interest.

“Most importantly, this is a terrific opportunity to build upon the fantastic work and foundations laid before me.

“It is certainly a challenging time for all levels of the game, which only adds to the fundamental responsibility to ensure progress can continue to be made, but it is a challenge for which I am prepared.

“Participation in the girls’ and women’s game has almost doubled in the last five years, the domestic game is growing, our international players are doing so well and we’re seeing large commercial growth in the game.

“The game is in a strong place, but crucially, it is about building on that to try and take it to the next level.”