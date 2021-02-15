Tommy Widdrington back in Bristol Rovers dugout for Portsmouth visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tommy Widdrington will be back in the Bristol Rovers dugout for the visit of Portsmouth on Tuesday night following the sacking of Paul Tisdale.

Widdrington, Rovers’ director of football, will begin his second spell as caretaker at the Memorial Stadium, though it had been due to begin at the weekend before the match against Swindon was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

That decision led to a complaint to the EFL from Rovers, who had insisted the surface was playable and were also frustrated by Swindon declining to rearrange the match for Sunday.

Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola remains sidelined but midfielder Ed Upson is available again after almost a month out.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is set to take charge of the side before missing an undetermined number of games to have a medical procedure.

Jackett, 59, is due to begin his period away from the club on Thursday, but will remain in close contact with assistant Joe Gallen, who will take the reins in his absence.

Jack Whatmough is available for selection again after completing his suspension before Saturday’s match against Crewe was postponed.

Fellow defender Rasmus Nicolaisen is also available again after being absent to attend the birth of his second child.