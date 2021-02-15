Yannick Bolasie misses out for Middlesbrough with hamstring problem

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Middlesbrough will be without Yannick Bolasie for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture with Huddersfield.

The on-loan Everton attacker suffered a hamstring injury last week and is set for a short spell on the sidelines.

It will open up further opportunities for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, another recent recruit, and he made his debut off the bench during the 2-1 defeat at Derby.

Dael Fry (calf) and Marcus Tavernier (knee) have returned to training but are not expected to be risked against at the Riverside Stadium.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan remains without a number of players as they look to end a seven-match winless run in the division.

Harry Toffolo has two more matches of his three-game ban to serve and joins Danny Ward (calf), Christopher Schindler and Carel Eiting (both knee) plus Josh Koroma (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Tommy Elphick (knee) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip) are back in training for the Terriers, but not ready to return while Jaden Brown is available after he came through concussion protocols earlier this month.

Huddersfield have not won since they beat Blackburn on December 29 and have lost six of their last eight games in all competitions.