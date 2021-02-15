Anthony Gordon to be assessed ahead of Preston’s clash with Watford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Preston manager Alex Neil will check on the fitness of midfielder Anthony Gordon before finalising his squad for the visit of Watford.

Gordon is on loan from Everton for the rest of the season and made his debut for the club in the defeat to Rotherham, but missed Friday’s win over Blackburn with what Neil called “a slight niggle”.

Sean Maguire also missed the game at Ewood Park through injury but is expected to be available.

Midfielder Jack Baxter has joined Cork City on loan for the rest of the season.

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz is likely to name the same side which started Saturday’s emphatic victory over Bristol City.

A change in formation from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 paid dividends in the shape of a 6-0 win, with the Hornets racing into a 4-0 lead at half-time.

With Nathaniel Chalobah having been booked and at risk of picking up a suspension, he was replaced at the interval by recent arrival Dan Gosling for his debut.

Isaac Success will be hoping for a place in the squad after his return to training following a lengthy hamstring complaint.