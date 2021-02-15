John Yems could ring changes as Crawley look to end winless run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley manager John Yems could make changes for the visit of Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two after expressing concern at his team’s form.

The West Sussex club have not won since knocking Premier League Leeds out of the FA Cup over a month ago and Yems branded the first-half performance during the recent 3-1 loss to Harrogate “absolutely farcical”.

Defender Tom Dallison and midfielders Tarryn Allarakhia and Jordan Maguire-Drew are among those pushing for starts after coming on as substitutes last time out.

Reece Grego-Cox and Henry Burnett look set to remain unavailable, while forward Brian Galach left the club last week.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell could name an unchanged side at Broadfield Stadium.

Boro, who were beaten 1-0 at Bolton on Saturday, appear to have no fresh selection concerns.

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has an ankle injury and missed the last four games, while Revell is yet to hand full debuts to his two deadline-day loan signings.

Tottenham midfielder Jack Roles came off the bench in the weekend defeat to the Trotters, while Derby forward Jahmal Hector-Ingram will hope to be involved for the first time.