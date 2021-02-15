Bradford to check on Danny Rowe ahead of Morecambe’s visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bradford are sweating on the availability of striker Danny Rowe for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Morecambe.

Rowe has not played since January 30 because of an illness which is not related to Covid-19, but he may recover in time to feature.

Goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell and defender Reece Staunton are back in full training and might be ready for a return to action.

Forwards Lee Novak and Billy Clarke are still in the treatment room, however, and are likely to miss out.

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songo’o could make his first appearance since completing a suspension for his red card against Tranmere.

Songo’o has since been charged by the Football Association for allegedly directing a homophobic insult at an opposing player during that game, and could face further punishment.

He has until Wednesday, February 24 to provide a response.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made three changes for the 1-1 draw with Bolton last week, including a debut for Alex Denny, and was rewarded with a solid performance.