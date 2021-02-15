Sean Dyche says Ben Mee is ‘fine’ but Burnley captain will not be risked

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists Ben Mee is “fine” after he was taken off on a stretcher at the weekend, but the captain will sit out Wednesday’s home Premier League game against Fulham due to concussion protocols.

Mee was replaced late on in the 3-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, although not as one of the two newly-available concussion substitutions, after he was hit on the side of the head by Jordan Ayew’s shoulder.

The 31-year-old was carried off after receiving lengthy treatment, during which time he was checked for concussion, and he is unable to play for six days.

“He’s fine, but we still have to follow the protocols, the medical protocols, so he won’t be available,” said Dyche.

“He’s fine in himself, but we understand why they (the protocols) are there to safeguard the players.

“It’s very difficult for medical teams now because there are that many rules, rightly so by the way, to make sure players are safe, and to get on there quickly to affect things, and they have to be cautious.

“But it was a strange one, because five minutes later he came walking up behind me while we were watching the game.

“It’s good that he did come walking behind me, and he was pretty clear afterwards he was fine, but the medical teams have to make sure the players are right, and they certainly did.”

Mee has not displayed any concussion symptoms since, but Dyche added: “He wasn’t sure himself when he went down, so they’ve had to use the footage to make sure, then there is concussion testing afterwards.

“It’s the precautionary timescale they use, six days, he’s fine and has been ever since, but they had to look at the footage and decide whether he went out, even if it was five seconds or whatever, so we’ll have to go with the medical protocols obviously.”

Mee’s absence against Fulham on Wednesday adds to Dyche’s injury concerns, with Erik Pieters also forced off at Palace with a tight groin, while Matej Vydra missed that match with a hamstring strain.

Dyche said: “Erik Pieters came off, I don’t think he’s that serious but it will be touch and go because of the speed of the turnaround.

“Matej Vydra isn’t serious, so that’s good news on the scan, but again it’s a bit of a quick turnaround.”

On Burnley’s other injury concerns, the Clarets boss added: “Charlie Taylor is making good progress and has trained for a few days with us, so therefore it’s likely he comes back into the thinking, and Woody (Chris Wood) will be a risk scenario.

“We’ve had to go the safe side of the risks because we keep losing players, but we’re hopeful he’s getting better, but we’ll probably make a decision on that ourselves rather than leave it to the player.

“Dale Stephens has a knock as well so we’ll have to wait on him.”