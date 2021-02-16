Neil Lennon ‘quite comfortable’ amid Celtic review

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Neil Lennon insists he is “quite comfortable” about his position as Celtic boss amid an ongoing review of performances at the club.

Chairman Ian Bankier stressed on Monday that the Hoops board would not make “hasty decisions that we might regret” as he revealed that the review the club promised in December was still running.

Celtic are 18 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers with a game in hand against Aberdeen at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Lennon said: “You are never secure in your role as a manager anyway, especially when you have been through difficult times.

“But I am quite comfortable with the way my position is at the minute and until that changes I will give my best every day.

“I haven’t taken any notice of it (review) really, the only time I think about it is when you guys bring it up. It has not affected my work or thought processes at all.”

Lennon continued: “It is a new thing for me to go through a process like this. I haven’t experienced it before.

“I can’t tell you if there is going to be definitive answers that the supporters want or not.

“At the minute I am just carrying on from day to day and game to game.”