Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains out as Everton take on Manchester City

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of Everton’s match against Manchester City but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is in line to return to the starting XI.

England striker Calvert-Lewin missed Sunday’s defeat to Fulham with a hamstring complaint that will again keep him sidelined on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti expects Pickford to return after missing four games with a rib injury and says midfielder Allan is ready to play. Long-term absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains out.

Manchester City will be without the in-form Ilkay Gundogan after the Germany international suffered a groin injury in Saturday’s win over Tottenham.

Gundogan’s absence will be a major blow given his recent outstanding form – he scored twice against Spurs to move on to 13 goals for the season with City – but there is better news elsewhere with Kevin De Bruyne back in training.

Sergio Aguero is expected to start on the bench and – with Fernandinho also in contention – Nathan Ake is the only other confirmed absentee.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Olsen, Virginia, Coleman, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Digne, Nkounkou, Doucoure, Allan, Davies, Delph, Onyango, Gomes, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Rodriguez, King, Richarlison.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus, Doyle, Bernabe, Gomes.