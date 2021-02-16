Nigel Clough still without key Mansfield players for Bolton clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough is still without key players ahead of Bolton’s visit in Sky Bet League Two.

Midfielder George Lapslie faces up to four weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Oli Sarkic (thigh) and Kellan Gordon (knee) will be back in action shortly but are not ready to return yet.

Clough could name the same side which extended Mansfield’s unbeaten run to eight games with a 2-2 draw at Colchester on Sunday.

Bolton are unbeaten in three matches after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Stevenage and Kieran Lee is back in contention after missing two games.

The midfielder returned from a 10-day period of self-isolation at the weekend after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus but was not included in the matchday squad.

Bolton have appealed against MJ Williams’ red card against Stevenage and are waiting to see whether the midfielder will be available for the next three games.

Skipper Antoni Sarcevic (groin), Dennis Politic (cruciate ligament) and Harry Brockbank (groin) have stepped up their fitness on the training ground but will not make the trip to Nottinghamshire.