Callum Lang doubtful for Wigan’s home game with Hull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wigan striker Callum Lang is in a race to be fit for his side’s rearranged home game against Hull.

Lang was withdrawn after giving Wigan the lead in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Oxford due to a dead leg and will be assessed.

January signing Joe Dodoo replaced Lang at the weekend and could make his first start for the club.

Striker Jamie Proctor has completed self-isolation due to coronovirus protocols and could return to the squad.

Hull, without a win this month, could be boosted by the return of midfielder Alfie Jones.

Jones has missed the Tigers’ last four matches due to a hamstring injury and is hoping to be back in contention.

Winger Gavin Whyte (ankle) and forward Tom Eaves (calf) remain two weeks away from a return to action.

Skipper Richie Smallwood is still out due to a knee injury sustained in the recent defeat at Burton.