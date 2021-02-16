Hibernian player is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hibernian have announced a positive Covid-19 case among their playing squad but are confident it is self-contained.

The unnamed player will miss Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter with Hamilton at Easter Road.

A club statement read: “Hibernian FC today confirmed that a player is socially isolating after contracting coronavirus.

“The player, who is showing no symptoms, tested positive after he came into contact with the virus at home over the weekend.

“He has not been inside the stadium or training centre since contracting the virus, and will be isolated for 10 days.”