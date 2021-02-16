Solihull Moors end three-match winless run with triumph over Aldershot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Solihull Moors ended a three-match winless run to climb above Aldershot with a 3-1 victory and boost their Vanarama National League play-off hopes.

Solihull had a goal disallowed in the 15th minute for handball from Tyrone Williams, but Aldershot could not prevent the visitors from taking the lead two minutes later when Adam Rooney set up Jamie Ward to curl home.

Jordan Cranston hit the crossbar directly from a corner and it was another set-piece from the full-back which saw Solihull double their lead through Alex Grudger in first-half stoppage time.

Cranston was involved once again, this time with a teasing free-kick, as he found Rooney to volley home in the 62nd minute, with Josh Reed heading in a late consolation for Aldershot.