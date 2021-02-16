Stevenage hold on to record third away win in four matches against Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A tremendous late strike by substitute Elliot Osborne gave improving Stevenage their third win in the last four away games with a 1-0 victory at Crawley.

The Reds missed a penalty in the last minute as their winless home run was extended to five games.

Assistant head coach Lee Bradbury took charge of Crawley as John Yems served the first of a two-match touchline ban.

Jordan Maguire-Drew, one of four recalled to the Reds side, had an early free-kick held by goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Stevenage striker Luke Norris forced keeper Glenn Morris to make a low save before heading a free-kick over from eight yards.

Midfielder Jack Roles, on loan from Spurs and making his full debut for Boro, had a shot blocked by Morris shortly before the break, while Stockdale saved a goal-bound header from Jordan Tunnicliffe moments earlier.

Crawley threatened 11 minutes after the break when Maguire-Drew had a header saved following good work from Jake Hessenthaler.

Elliott List broke dangerously through in the 76th minute, but Stevenage’s top goalscorer saw his angled shot deflect wide.

The visitors broke the deadlock seven minutes later when List set up substitute Osborne and he smashed the ball in from the edge of the area.

Crawley blew their chance of levelling in the last minute when Tom Nichols’ penalty was brilliantly saved by Stockdale after Arthur Read brought down Maguire-Drew.