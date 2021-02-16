Jonah Ayunga fires Bristol Rovers to win over Pompey after Paul Tisdale exit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jonah Ayunga bagged a brace as Bristol Rovers beat Portsmouth 3-1 to end an eight-game winless run in their first match since sacking manager Paul Tisdale.

Rovers’ director of football Tommy Widdrington began his second spell as caretaker at the Memorial Stadium in the best possible fashion as they pulled three points clear of the relegation zone.

John Marquis put the visitors ahead midway through the first half with a neat finish, but Ayunga bagged a brace inside 11 minutes to give Rovers a half-time lead.

Luke Leahy made the game safe on 70 minutes from the penalty spot, before Marquis had a stoppage-time penalty saved by Joe Day.

Pompey, whose manager Kenny Jackett is now due to miss an undetermined number of games to have a medical procedure, started well with Sean Raggett and Ronan Curtis going close before Marquis headed against the post.

Marquis opened the scoring from a Ryan Williams cross on 26 minutes but Rovers levelled eight minutes later when Ayunga got past Raggett before rifling home.

And Ayunga made it two when he volleyed into the bottom corner a minute before half-time.

Marcus Harness fired wide from distance on 59 minutes before Alfie Kilgour headed wide from a corner on 61 minutes.

Leahy converted from the spot on 70 minutes after he had been tripped by Raggett.

Portsmouth had a golden chance to pull one back in stoppage time but Day saved a Marquis penalty after the striker had been fouled by Kilgour.