Jake Reeves’ stunning strike secures fourth straight win for Notts County

A stunning strike from Jake Reeves helped Notts County to their four straight Vanarama National League win after a 1-0 victory at struggling King’s Lynn.

Jordan Barnett was inches away from opening the scoring with a first-half free-kick for the visitors, while Kairo Mitchell dragged an effort wide for King’s Lynn.

Rory McAuley also saw a header cleared off the line for the hosts just before half-time but Reeves rifled County ahead with a brilliant effort into the top corner from 30 yards.

Michael Gash spurned two great chances late on to equalise as King’s Lynn suffered their fourth successive league defeat to remain in the relegation zone.