Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond the hero as Maidenhead hold Stockport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond was Maidenhead’s hero at the death as they drew 0-0 with Stockport in the National League.

Maidenhead’s Dan Sparkes and County’s Alex Reid traded early goal threats and Will Collar went close with two headers for Stockport in a goalless first half.

Sparkes forced a good save from visiting keeper Ben Hinchliffe straight after half-time and John Rooney tested Ashby-Hammond.

Maidenhead’s Nathan Blissett headed against a post from George Wells’ corner while from a Rooney free-kick at the other end, Ash Palmer appealed in vain for a penalty.

Ashby-Hammond denied Stockport a late winner, first preventing Reid from going round him in the box, then tipping Rooney’s long-range effort onto the bar in stoppage time.