Mark Cooper says Forest Green can use dramatic Oldham win to stay grounded

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper insists his promotion-chasing side will keep their feet on the ground after edging out Oldham in a seven-goal thriller.

Four goals in 13 dramatic second-half minutes saw Rovers close the gap on league leaders Cambridge to one point.

Cooper said: “It was very challenging, but I can’t fault the commitment and determination of the players.

“We were naive and lost a lot of tackles, Oldham looked like they were going to score every time they got the ball, but we looked like we would score as well.

“While we’ve not scored enough this season, we defended well. Tonight, it was the other way around and when we watch that back on Thursday it will keep their feet on the ground, it’s not going to be a pretty watch.

“I can’t be too hard on them because they have defended well this season. It was a difficult game to read and it was far too much end-to-end against a counter-attacking team.

“The way it was going they were scoring with every attack and we were scoring with every attack.”

Forest Green defender Baily Cargill scored his first Rovers goal on 12 minutes and followed it up with his second after 35 minutes.

Bobby Grant brought Oldham back into the game before the break and Conor McAleny smashed in the equaliser on 54 minutes.

Jamille Matt restored the lead before McAleny levelled things again, but Josh Davison headed what proved to be the winner 23 minutes from time.

Oldham boss Harry Kewell felt frustrated with the outcome but told his side to “suck it up”.

He said: “We were up against it and gave four poor, cheap goals away. I thought the referee had a poor game, but other than that you can’t concede four goals.

“We did enough to get something out of the game, it’s just one of those days.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating, but I know this team has much more in them. In the second half we tried everything.

“The players are disappointed – they’re human and we should have got something from the game, but you’ve got to suck it up.

“They will fight – all my teams will fight – but you have to do more than score goals to win matches, you have to defend as a team. One thing I know is these boys won’t give up.”