Scott Parker admits Fulham may have to manage the fitness of striker Josh Maja

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scott Parker said Fulham may have to manage the fitness of new signing Josh Maja ahead of their trip to Burnley on Wednesday.

The former Sunderland striker scored twice on his full Fulham debut following his deadline-day loan move from Bordeaux to end his side’s run of 12 matches without victory at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Maja’s goals, both poacher’s efforts from close range, marked only the second time Fulham have found the net more than once in the Premier League since November.

However, the 22-year-old was substituted in the first minute of added time at the end of the game, but Parker said he was brought off as a precaution.

“Maybe, maybe that will be the case (that we have to manage him),” Parker said.

“He didn’t play a lot of football (before signing). He was stretching his calf which is why we brought him off at the weekend.

“In the squad where we are, that is fine. We may have to manage him. He seems a very fit boy.

“Condition-wise, credit to him, that’s the work he must have done even though he has not been playing. It is something we will need to keep an eye on.”

Maja had not played since January 9 when he moved to Craven Cottage but has already hit the ground running at his new club.

Despite Fulham recording their first win ever in the league at Goodison Park on Sunday, Parker says he expects Burnley to be a massive challenge.

“I don’t think the issue is repeating the performance from Everton, I think it is repeating the result,” the Fulham boss said after the club recorded only their third league victory of the season.

“The performance has been there a million per cent. There has been a big thing that we have not managed to put the ball in the net, but the performances have certainly been there.

“Now it is the result, and I think we need to understand that the feeling amongst the group, is that it is just part of what we want to do this season. We can’t get too carried away, of course, you can build on that.

“What is now important is the next game. This is a tough week we have, we said at the start before Everton, knew what we faced and I wanted us to be very professional, very clear, laser-focused in what we are doing.

“Everton is done, we got a result, perfect, now is another massive challenge, Burnley, and we move on and we go from there.”