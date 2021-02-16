Cheltenham hit back to inflict a first defeat on Brian Dutton’s Walsall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brian Dutton suffered defeat in his first match in charge of Walsall as his side lost 2-1 to promotion-chasing Cheltenham in the Sky Bet League Two match at the Bescot Stadium.

Dutton took charge on Monday following the shock departure of Darrell Clarke, who joined managerless Port Vale.

Caolan Lavery put the hosts ahead early on before debutants Sam Smith and Callum Wright completed a fine comeback win.

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Lavery gave the new boss the perfect start after less than three minutes with a sumptuous chip from the corner of the box.

But the visitors turned things around before the break with an eight-minute burst.

The Saddlers committed to playing out from the back and it proved to be their downfall as Alfie May latched onto a wayward pass from Dan Scarr and fed Smith to net his first goal of the season on his full Cheltenham debut.

Loanee Wright completed the first-half turnaround two minutes before the break on his first appearance for the Robins when his rasping drive beat Liam Roberts.

The result sees Walsall remain safely in mid-table, whilst Cheltenham maintain their place in the automatic promotion spots.