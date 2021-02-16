Xisco Munoz pleased to see Watford play with passion in win at Preston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz felt his side implemented his personal playing style perfectly in a 1-0 win at Preston.

The Hornets climbed to third in the Championship table as Joao Pedro earned and converted a penalty to make it back-to-back league victories.

Incredibly, rumblings about Xisco’s future had emerged after a three-game winless run earlier in February but the Spaniard felt their win in Lancashire sets the standard for the rest of the season.

“I think it was a good performance for us because we showed the very good team spirit that we already have and we played with passion,” said the Vicarage Road boss.

“We had control of the game in the first half and in the second half we lost the momentum at times. But everyone played together and we worked very hard. We played as our fans wanted us to play today.

“We have a lot of games, we know that and I repeat the same thing. Now is the moment for enjoying it (the win) for 20 minutes. Then after 20 minutes we need to start preparing for the next game.

“I am really happy with the guys because I think they gave passion, they played with spirit and determination.

“I am proud of my team because sometimes you need to play one style and sometimes you need to play another style.

“This is our club, this is our style, this is our challenge and we need to follow this game.”

The winner came in the 51st minute when Adam Masina and Ken Sema combined to slip a pass to Pedro, who had his heels clipped by Tom Barkhuizen.

Referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot and the Brazilian forward made no mistake.

Preston’s struggles at home continue, picking up 14 points from 15 games at Deepdale and scoring just 11 goals.

Preston first-team coach Frankie McAvoy said: “We’re a bit disappointed we’ve come away with nothing from the game. I thought it was a really good, tight affair. We knew it would be.

“They’ve got quality all over the pitch. I thought the manager’s tactics were spot on.

“The penalty kick is the defining factor in the game. I thought we had the best couple of chances in the first half.

“All in all, we are disappointed. We had a few chances. I’m not really sure that the goalkeepers got worked by either side.

“I don’t think there was much but there were clear chances and on another day you get one that might sneak in.”