John Yems believes luck has deserted Crawley following defeat to Stevenage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crawley head coach John Yems admitted that luck seems to have deserted his side after a tremendous late goal from substitute Elliot Osborne gave Stevenage a 1-0 victory at the People’s Pension Stadium.

The Reds have not tasted victory since they upset Leeds 3-0 in the FA Cup third round on January 10 and have also not won at home in Sky Bet League Two in 2021.

Yems’ side wasted a glorious opportunity to rescue something from the game in the last minute when Tom Nichols had a penalty brilliantly saved by goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Yems, who watched the game from the stands after serving the first of a two-game touchline ban, said: “I’m very frustrated as we got sucker-punched.

“We might have used all our luck beating Leeds, beating Torquay and being in the top six not long ago.”

This was Nichols’ second penalty miss in the last three games but Yems is sticking by him.

He added: “It is his job; he is brave enough to be a penalty taker and he is still the penalty taker.”

Crawley’s winless run since beating Leeds has coincided with the £1million move to Cardiff of striker Max Watters, who hit 16 goals in 19 games for the Reds.

Yems agreed that it had been a contributing factor, adding: “You take a striker out of any team who has scored that many goals and it will make a difference.

“It hasn’t been easy for us; we had 10 down with Covid and the training ground was shut. If we stay up and survive we would have done well.”

This was Stevenage’s third win in their last four way games and boss Alex Revell thought it was thoroughly deserved.

He said: “I am really happy with the win as I thought we were the more threatening.

“We had the most clearcut chances in the game and overall, on the counter, I felt we were a real threat.”

Midfielder Osborne settled the issue with a fierce shot from the edge of the area and Revell felt it was a worthy winning goal.

He enthused: “Elliot is capable of moments like that. He produced those sorts of finishes for Stockport.

“He has just come back from a serious ankle injury and I am really delighted for him.”

Boro are now nine points clear of the relegation zone and Revell says this is the reward for all the hard work they are putting in.

“We want to change the club and change the way we are looked at,” he added. “I want to get as high as we can and I want to learn every day.”