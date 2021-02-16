Referee Darren Drysdale embroiled in confrontation with Ipswich’s Alan Judge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Referee Darren Drysdale was involved in an apparent confrontation with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge in a League Two match on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the closing stages of Ipswich’s goalless draw against Northampton at Portman Road.

After Judge had been given a yellow card, the Ipswich player approached the referee.

Alan Judge was the player involved in the confrontation with referee Darren Drysdale (Mike Egerton/PA)

A confrontation between the two briefly ensued, with Drysdale appearing to move his head towards Judge, before Ipswich’s Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester and Northampton defender Lloyd Jones stepped in and calmed the situation.

There was a red card shortly afterwards, with Downes picking up a second yellow card.