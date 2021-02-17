St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson on target to return for League Cup final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Callum Davidson has revealed St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is on course for a return to fitness in time for the Betfred Cup final.

There were concerns about the 32-year-old’s chances of being available for the showpiece game against Livingston at Hampden Park at the end of the month after he sustained a calf injury against Rangers at Ibrox on February 3.

Davidson has since missed games against Livi and Celtic and McDiarmid Park boss Davidson insists he is “touch and go” for Saturday’s trip to Motherwell but is more optimistic about his chances for Saints’ first major final in seven years.

He said: “Murray Davidson has stepped up his rehabilitation this week.

“He is probably touch and go for Saturday but looking good for next week. Progression has gone really well.

“The only thing is when you are on a tight timeline with injuries, any set-back is obviously not great but at the moment he is progressing really well and it is about getting the right balance, pushing him enough that he can be back full training next week.

“It is great news. We always knew Murray was a quick healer so we will see how he gets on and the next two or three days are probably vital.

“So all good and the rest of the squad is all good as well.”