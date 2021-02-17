AFC Wimbledon make interim boss Mark Robinson permanent head coach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon have appointed Mark Robinson as head coach on a permanent basis.

Robinson has been acting as interim manager of the League One side since former boss Glyn Hodges left the club by mutual consent at the end of January.

Having previously held a number of roles at the club, including academy manager, loan manager and first-team coach, Robinson is a well known figure at Plough Lane and has won one of his two games in caretaker charge.

Dons chief executive Joe Palmer told the club’s website: “It’s fair to say that, in his short time as interim manager, Mark has made a hugely positive impression on the players and staff.

“This impact, coupled with his determination and ability to bring about cultural change, gave Mark the edge over the other candidates and we are delighted to give him this chance to show us where he can take us.”

Robinson said: “Everyone knows how I feel about AFC Wimbledon and I am absolutely thrilled to be given this opportunity at the club that is the greatest story in football. A club with a great heritage and the best supporters in the country.

“There is undoubtedly a lot of hard work to be done but when you look at the quality in the squad and the academy, alongside the good people we have in place in and around the club, if we can all pull together it makes me genuinely excited about what we can achieve.”