Mallik Wilks hits hat-trick as Hull return to top two by thrashing Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mallik Wilks’ hat-trick helped Hull move to within a point of Sky Bet League One leaders Lincoln with a comfortable 5-0 victory at struggling Wigan.

The Tigers had suffered an 8-0 thrashing on their last trip to the DW Stadium, for a Championship clash only seven months ago.

But they gained some semblance of revenge – after breaking a three-match scoreless sequence – with a dazzling performance.

Wilks was the hero with a brilliant hat-trick, the first of which arrived on 27 minutes from a tight angle.

Wilks added his and Hull’s second goal five minutes later, with a right-foot shot that crept in off the far post.

After Reece Burke had seen a goal disallowed for offside and Josh Magennis hit a post from close range, number three arrived four minutes after the restart when Keane Lewis-Potter headed home Wilks’ cross.

Magennis made it 4-0 four minutes later with a nice finish after being afforded the freedom of the Wigan penalty area.

And Wilks rounded off the scoring with 26 minutes still to play with a left-foot strike from distance.