Ian Evatt believes Bolton’s form will strike fear into rivals

Bolton boss Ian Evatt warned rivals against writing off his fast-improving side for promotion after three late goals earned them an unlikely 3-2 victory at in-form Mansfield.

Trailing 2-0 with 11 minutes to go, the Trotters were handed a lifeline when Declan John’s cross sailed under the far angle and, after levelling with a Mal Benning own goal, saw substitute Arthur Gnahoua smash in an 89th-minute winner against a side who were unbeaten in eight games.

The win left Bolton five points off the League Two play-off positions.

“These sort of victories can be season-defining. We have 18 massive games to come,” said Evatt.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity and have to grab it with both hands.

“We will fight to the bitter end and do all we can to get this club back where it belongs. We’ve given ourselves a lot to do, but once people see Bolton Wanderers creeping up the league it will strike some fear into our opponents.

“Matt Gilks made the error for their first goal and we lost a bit of confidence. But after we got that initial goal we grabbed them by the throat and didn’t let up.

“Once we got that goal there was no stopping us and you could see the belief come back into the players.

“It was a great victory – there’s no doubt about it. The whole group put an amazing shift in and deserved the win.”

Dapo Afolayan hit a post in the first half while Ryan Sweeney saw his header cleared off the line by Alex Baptiste.

But Mansfield snatched a 65th-minute lead when Ollie Clarke’s rocket 25-yard drive passed through the hands of keeper Gilks.

Seven minutes later Stephen Quinn’s pass split the Bolton defence for Jamie Reid to net the second.

However, after Kieran Lee had also hit the woodwork, John fluked one back in the 77th minute and then saw his low cross go in off Benning two minutes later to level.

Gnahoua completed the comeback with a superb low 20-yard finish.

“We know exactly why we didn’t win – they scored a fluke, then a scrappy own goal off Mal Benning’s knee which got them back into a game they were never in the second half,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“The second goal was a lovely move and should have been enough to win us the game.

“But you can’t legislate for someone putting a fluke in from a cross that’s gone into the top corner with 10 minutes to go.

“There were two turning points. I thought the penalty appeal for Stephen Quinn in the first half was absolutely stonewall which may have changed the outcome. Then the fluke getting them back in and their tails were up with a lifeline they didn’t deserve.

“The biggest disappointment was allowing them a winner. At 2-2 we’d have kept our unbeaten run going.”