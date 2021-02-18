Achilles injury rules Troy Deeney out of Watford’s game against Derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Watford captain Troy Deeney will miss his side’s Sky Bet Championship game with Derby and faces several weeks on the sidelines.

A scan has revealed Deeney sustained damage to his Achilles tendon in the game against Coventry on February 6 and he will be monitored before a second scan in a fortnight’s time.

Defender Jeremy Ngakia has returned to training after missing the last two games with a hip problem, while Marc Navarro (hamstring) is set to be out for another three weeks.

Christian Kabasele and goalkeeper Ben Foster continue to recover from knee and finger injuries respectively.

Midfielder Louie Sibley will return to the Derby squad for their trip to Vicarage Road.

Sibley missed the midweek win at Wycombe with a dead leg but has been passed fit.

Defender Matt Clarke will be assessed in training as he looks to recover from a hip problem suffered at Wycombe.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney revealed that Krystian Bielik will have surgery on his knee next week, while Tom Lawrence has had another scan on his injured ankle.