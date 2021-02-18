Leam Richardson may shuffle limited Wigan resources for visit of Lincoln

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leam Richardson may shuffle his limited Wigan resources for the visit of Lincoln after describing his side’s 5-0 midweek defeat to Hull as “catastrophic”.

Striker Callum Lang overcame a dead leg to feature from the bench against the Tigers and could return to the starting line-up.

Teenager Luke Robinson and forward Zach Clough are also pushing for recalls, while Joe Dodoo is still waiting to make his first Latics start after three substitute appearances.

Defender Scott Wootton left at half-time during Tuesday’s defeat to be with his pregnant partner after she was admitted to hospital and it remains to be seen whether the Plymouth loanee will be available.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton is also likely to rotate his squad following a midweek Papa John’s Trophy penalty loss to Sunderland.

Joe Walsh, James Jones, Cohen Bramall, Morgan Rogers and Regan Poole all dropped out of the Imps starting XI and could come back into contention.

Teenage midfielder Max Sanders made his debut at Sunderland and will be among those hoping to keep his place.

Liam Bridcutt remains a doubt having not featured since limping off during the draw with Hull earlier this month.