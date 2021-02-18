Swindon boss John Sheridan extends Joe Wollacott’s loan ahead of Crewe clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Swindon have extended Joe Wollacott’s emergency loan ahead of their home game against Crewe.

The 24-year-old Bristol City goalkeeper agreed a seven-day deal last week after Town were left short ahead of their game with Bristol Rovers following Bournemouth’s decision to recall Mark Travers from his loan spell at the County Ground.

However, the match against Rovers was postponed due to a frozen pitch and Wollacott’s deal was due to expire, but boss John Sheridan has now extended the loan by another seven days.

Jordan Lyden will be assessed but defenders Zeki Fryers, Jonathan Grounds and Mathieu Baudry remain sidelined, while Conor Masterson could be out long term.

Crewe’s enforced break due to the freezing temperatures has benefitted the likes of Charlie Kirk (hamstring) and Donervon Daniels, and winger Kirk could return to the squad on Saturday.

Crewe, without a game since February 6, will also have Callum Ainley (hamstring) back soon. He is expected to resume training next week.

It is hoped Josh Lundstram (ankle) will also be back in training before the end of the month, but Luke Offord (hamstring) remains some way off a return.

Oli Finney is set to see a specialist to determine how long he will be out for after suffering a broken leg against Shrewsbury this month.