Leeds have Spain defender Diego Llorente available for Wolves game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leeds defender Diego Llorente is available for Friday’s Premier League game at Wolves after recovering from his latest injury.

The 27-year-old is ready to kick-start his career at Elland Road after a series of injury setbacks have restricted him to just two appearances following his arrival from Real Sociedad for £18million in September.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa said: “He is available to play right now and depending on the development in the next few games, we’ll see when we use him. The needs of the first team will decide how much we use him.”

Bielsa confirmed midfielder Kalvin Phillips (calf) and forward Rodrigo (muscle strain) are still out, but Mateusz Klich is fit to continue after playing through a hip problem during Sunday’s defeat at Arsenal.

Llorente’s first appearance for Leeds was delayed due to a muscle strain he sustained soon after joining up with Bielsa’s squad and he was injured again on his debut in the defeat at Chelsea in December.

The Spain centre-back’s next appearance – in the win at Newcastle in January – ended in further disappointment, his first start for the club cut short in the 10th minute by another muscle problem.

When asked if Llorente could not cope with the physical demands of the Premier League, Bielsa said only time would tell.

“He’s an international with Spain,” Bielsa said. “He’s a player who was formed in Real Madrid’s youth teams, (but) I consider what you’re saying.

“It’s very difficult to ignore the injuries he has had and there’s only one satisfactory response to your question. That is he doesn’t repeat another of these injuries and he’s able to play regularly and show his qualities as well as the desire.

“He works in a big way to make sure this happens. Anything I say, you can come back to me with the points that you make.

“The only way to have consistency in the response is if he comes back and plays with regularity.”

Leeds are scheduled to play three league matches in nine days. After Friday night’s game at Molineux they have successive home games against Southampton next Tuesday and Aston Villa the following Saturday.

Bielsa said he was not sure whether Phillips or Rodrigo would be available to face either Southampton or Villa, adding: “I couldn’t give you a certain answer.”