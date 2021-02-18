Tom Beadling among Barrow players absent for visit of Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barrow still have several long-term absentees ahead of the League Two clash with Morecambe.

Mike Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury, while fellow midfielder Tom Beadling (groin) and defender Matt Platt (knee) are also some way from fitness.

Brad Barry played 83 minutes and Lewis Hardcastle 57 on their respective returns from injury at Salford last time out, while forwards Luke James and Scott Quigley came through the full match.

Chris Taylor and ex-Morecambe midfielder Jamie Devitt could also be in contention after missing the Salford game.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is unlikely to make changes despite a packed fixture schedule.

The Scot said before the defeat to Bradford last time out that he is aiming for “a consistency to the team selection”.

With his team winless in four games, though, the likes of Alex Denny, Brad Lyons and Jordan Slew may hope for starting places.

Midfielder Yann Songo’o returned from suspension against the Bantams and remains available, with a deadline of next Wednesday to respond to a Football Association charge of using homophobic abuse towards an opposing player.