Mark Robins could ring the changes against Brentford following defeat to Norwich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Coventry boss Mark Robins is expected to make changes for Saturday’s meeting with Brentford after questioning the futures of some players following the midweek loss to Norwich.

Sam McCallum is an obvious contender to return after missing the match against his parent club while Robins has several other decisions to make.

Ben Wilson replaced Marko Marosi in goal while there was also a start for Kyle McFadzean, both playing for the first time since recovering from Covid-19.

Club captain Liam Kelly made a 15-minute cameo as a substitute on his return from injury.

Ethan Pinnock could return for Brentford after being rested in the midweek loss against QPR.

But Thomas Frank has a decision to make after Winston Reid impressed, with the on-loan West Ham defender making his full debut in Pinnock’s place.

Christian Norgaard and Emiliano Marcondes are both nearing a return but neither will be ready for this weekend’s match.

Pontus Jansson remains sidelined following ankle surgery.