Elliot Osborne pushing to start for Stevenage after midweek winner

Elliot Osborne could be pushing to start in Stevenage’s meeting with Walsall after scoring the winner against Crawley in midweek.

Osborne has made a series of substitute appearances after a long-term ankle injury, and got the winner on Tuesday night.

On-loan Tottenham midfielder Jack Roles made his first start in the win, but there was again no place for Jahmal Hector-Ingram.

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has been sidelined by an ankle injury.

Brian Dutton will look to put more of a mark on his Walsall side after being given only 24 hours to prepare for his first game in charge.

Though it ended in a 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham on Tuesday night, Dutton said he saw positive signs in the performance.

Jack Nolan will be pushing for a start after making a second substitute appearance on the road back from injury.

However, Tyreik Wright has been absent with a groin injury while Rory Holden and captain James Clarke remain sidelined.