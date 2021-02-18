Salford captain Tom Clarke could return for Carlisle clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Captain Tom Clarke could return for Salford against Carlisle after missing the 1-0 win over Barrow in midweek following a head injury suffered in the victory against Cambridge.

Striker James Wilson made his return as a substitute against Barrow after almost a month out and will be hoping for more game time against the Cumbrians.

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson remains a long-term casualty after breaking his leg last October.

Manager Richie Wellens will look for his side to build on their recent good form which has seen them climb up to fourth in the League Two table.

Carlisle midfielder Callum Guy will hope to feature against Salford after recovering from a knock to play in the 1-0 defeat to Harrogate in midweek which was the visitors’ first game in a fortnight.

Carlisle have seen 10 games postponed this season due to a combination of bad weather and coronavirus.

Midfielder Danny Devine (knee) and right-back George Tanner (shoulder) are not ready to return to action following long-term injuries.

Midfielder Jamie Armstrong (broken ankle) and defender Morgan Feeney (broken foot) are also sidelined.