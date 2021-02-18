Jordan Maguire-Drew could keep Crawley place for visit of Colchester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jordan Maguire-Drew will be hoping to keep his place in Crawley’s starting XI when Colchester visit the People’s Pension Stadium.

The Leyton Orient loanee completed 90 minutes for the first time since his January move to the club in the midweek defeat to Stevenage and will be hoping for another start on Saturday.

Crawley have not won a game since beating Leeds in the FA Cup on January 10 and boss John Yems, who will serve the second of a two-match touchline ban, could choose to make some changes.

Ashley Nadesan could return to the starting line-up if Yems does opt to mix things up.

Colchester boss Steve Ball must decide whether to stick with goalkeeper Shamal George or bring fit-again Dean Gerken back in.

Gerken has missed the last two games with a back injury and is in contention to return, but George has done well in his absence.

Former Liverpool youngster George kept a clean sheet against Leyton Orient two weeks ago, before playing again in the 2-2 draw with Mansfield last weekend.

Noah Chilvers is among those pushing for a return to the starting line-up as Colchester bid to end an 11-game winless run.