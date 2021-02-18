Tranmere wait on Otis Khan for Oldham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Otis Khan faces a late fitness test ahead of Tranmere hosting Oldham in Saturday’s League Two clash.

The midfielder picked up a knock in training and is a doubt for the Prenton Park fixture.

Tranmere will head into Saturday’s league clash buoyed by beating Oxford to reach the Football League Trophy final.

Boss Keith Hill could rotate his resources to rest some tired bodies but expects his players to capitalise on the cup feel-good factor in returning to league action.

Oldham will start a 13-match sequence of unbroken weekend and midweek games at Tranmere.

Boss Harry Kewell is determined to rotate resources carefully to get the most out of his squad.

Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke could come back into the matchday squad.

Serhat Tasdemir will be pushing for a first start for the club, having made his debut off the bench in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss at Forest Green.