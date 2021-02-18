Ellis Chapman missing with a quad injury as Cheltenham play host to Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff has been handed another midfield blow ahead of the Sky Bet League Two clash against Bradford.

Ellis Chapman will be missing after injuring his quad in the warm-up ahead of the win against Walsall in midweek, joining Chris Clements and Liam Sercombe on the sidelines.

Clements is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring problem, while Sercombe is set for another week out with a calf injury.

That means Callum Wright and Finn Azaz are likely to keep their places alongside Conor Thomas in the middle of the park, although Duff did hint he could switch to two in the centre.

Danny Rowe could start for Bradford after his recent illness.

The striker had been out since January 30 because of an illness not related to Covid-19 but came off the bench during Tuesday night’s win over Morecambe and interim boss Mark Trueman said he would be monitored in training.

On-loan defenders Reece Staunton and Bryce Hosannah continue to miss out, while club captain Richard O’Donnell is likely to remain on the bench despite his recent return from injury.

Forward Lee Novak misses out again with a knee injury but Trueman is hopeful he will be back before the end of the season.