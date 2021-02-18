Wing-back Liam Shephard returns for Newport as they prepare to face Forest Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newport have wing-back Liam Shephard available again after suspension for a match against Forest Green that has been pushed back 24 hours to Sunday.

Shepherd has served a three-match ban for his red card against Harrogate but Scot Bennett still has one game left on his suspension following his dismissal against Grimsby.

Veteran forward Kevin Ellison is fit again and will be hoping to make his first appearance since mid-January.

The match against high-flying Rovers at Rodney Parade had been scheduled for Saturday but, with adverse weather forecast for this weekend, it has been moved to Sunday.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper could opt to name an unchanged side as second-placed Rovers chase a third successive victory.

Cooper only made one switch for Tuesday’s 4-3 win over Oldham, bringing Ebou Adams back in following his ban in place of Jordan Moore-Taylor, and with no fresh injury concerns and an extra day’s rest he may decide to retain a winning team.

If changes are made, then Jamille Matt could be drafted back into the starting line-up after scoring his 10th goal of the season as a half-time substitute against Latics – his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in January.

Isaac Hutchinson, who impressed as a second-half substitute in midweek and set up Josh Davison’s match-winning goal, is also an option if Cooper decides to shuffle his pack.