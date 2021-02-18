Loan striker Bruce Anderson is not worrying about goal drought back at Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bruce Anderson admits Aberdeen’s scoring woes are not his problem to worry about but saving Hamilton from the drop is.

While his parent club have just set a new Dons record of six games without a goal, the on-loan Pittodrie striker has made a lethal start to his stint with Accies.

His equaliser against St Mirren on Wednesday night saw the 22-year-old score for the second game running, while he has also had a big say in four other goals since making his deadline day move to Lanarkshire.

Reds boss Derek McInnes insists he is delighted to see Anderson prospering with Hamilton even while his frontmen draw blank after blank.

And Anderson admits he can not let worries back in Aberdeen cloud his mind as he looks to fire Brian Rice’s second-bottom side to safety.

He said: “It is what it is. For me, I’m just focused on here. Hamilton is the club I’m at just now.

“Aberdeen is at the back of my mind. I just want to put in as many good performances for Hamilton as I can.

“I do think I’ll be a better player after this loan move whether it’s at Aberdeen or elsewhere.

“I’ve just got my head down since I came here and I’m looking to stick in and improve as a player.

“The main thing is just playing games. I’m enjoying it. I’ve got a manager here that really wants me. I can feel that from him.

“The best way for me to repay him is by scoring a few goals and hopefully keeping us in the league.”

Wednesday’s draw with Saints in Paisley saw Accies go three games unbeaten for the first time this season.

They remain just a point above basement boys Ross County but only goal difference is keeping them below Kilmarnock and safe ground.

“We don’t look like a team that’s fighting at the bottom of the table,” said Anderson.

“Since I came in it’s been a really tight-knit group. We’ve got that feel-good factor at the moment. Long may that continue.

“Fighting spirit is everything that this club is about. Every day in training we’re at it. The manager doesn’t let us take our foot off the gas.

“That’s a credit to the club as a whole. It always seems to find a way (of staying up). Hopefully this year we’ll do the same.”