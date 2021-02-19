Sean McConville still suspended as Accrington host Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Accrington midfielder Sean McConville will serve the final game of his four-match ban when Shrewsbury visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The long-serving ace was hit with a lengthy suspension for an off-the-ball incident with Peter Kioso in the goalless draw with Northampton earlier this month.

While Jon Coleman will be without McConville again, fellow midfielder Joe Pritchard is close to a return following a hamstring injury and should be back in contention soon.

Stanley may need to check on the fitness of captain Seamus Conneely after he picked up a knock in the latter stages of Wednesday’s 1-0 victory away to Doncaster.

Forwards Harry Chapman and Curtis Main will be part of Shrewsbury’s squad.

Both players picked up minor knocks in the win over Sunderland earlier this month but have now recovered.

Aaron Pierre remains out with a calf injury and is due for a second scan, while Matthew Pennington will see a specialist on Friday to assess his dislocated shoulder.

Brad Walker took part in training on Thursday as he gets closer to a return following more than two months out with an ankle injury.