Siriki Dembele set for Peterborough starting spot against AFC Wimbledon

Siriki Dembele is expected to start high-flying Peterborough’s Sky Bet League One clash with AFC Wimbledon following his impressive cameo in midweek.

The forward returned from injury as a half-time substitute at Gillingham on Tuesday and scored to help turn a deficit into a 3-1 victory.

Manager Darren Ferguson has a couple of injury niggles in his squad but no serious selection concerns.

Third-placed Posh are chasing a fourth straight league win and would go top of the table with another success, if Lincoln and Hull drop points.

Wimbledon will welcome Shane McLoughlin back into contention at London Road.

The midfielder has been sidelined by a knee injury but will be available for the first time under new head coach Mark Robinson.

Forward Shayon Harrison is in contention to make his Dons debut after being snapped up on a free transfer following his release from Dutch club Almere City.

Ollie Palmer, who has not played since January 12, will be assessed but midfielder Callum Reilly (hamstring) is out.