Ralph Hasenhuttl reminds Southampton players of what took them to the top

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants his squad to remember what took them to the top of the Premier League earlier in the season as they aim to halt their slide down the table.

The Saints host in-form Chelsea on Saturday looking to avoid what would be a seventh successive league defeat.

While those have been broken up by wins in the FA Cup to reach the quarter-finals, Hasenhuttl has again been left to face questions over the direction of the team.

Back in November, Southampton moved top of the Premier League for the first in the club’s history following a fifth victory in an unbeaten six-game run.

Hasenhuttl can point to a frustrating injury list, now also including full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, which has depleted his options and left him having to pack the bench with academy graduates.

The Austrian, though, firmly believes Southampton’s approach remains sound, even if currently lacking the crucial end product.

“For us as a club it is not so surprising that we also have times in the season where it is not working well, we have our limits,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We don’t have a squad able to handle injuries like others do.

“This is for us maybe a bigger problem and when we get punished like we have with injuries in recent weeks, then it is very tough for us.

“When we are in good shape, then we can show we can win against every team in this league maybe.

“I still cannot see that we play bad football or don’t know what to do, it is more about the way we can handle being in the league.

“The first win after such a run is always the most difficult, but the most important, and is one we are fighting for.”

Hasenhuttl added: “The Premier League season is a long one and for us, as a smaller club, I wouldn’t say it is normal you have a (bad) run, but losing a few games in a row is always possible.

“We had in the past consistency (in performances), but getting less than maybe we deserved to get.

“There were a lot of games, I think, where we were playing better than the opponent but then get punished with a decision that we cannot avoid, they were not always right, but it’s ok, we took it, and there is always a way out of this.

“What is important for us is that we still trust in what we are doing and we still know we can beat teams.”

Chelsea have found that consistency under new manager Thomas Tuchel, a coach former Ingolstadt and RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl knows well from his time in Germany.

“They are very different, with very obvious changes, especially with the ball,” Hasenhuttl said.

“They are quicker, passing better, using the spaces between the lines, better counter-pressing when they lose the ball.

“For me, this is one of the best squads in terms of individual quality in the league.

“Now they are becoming more and more a team that is playing in a good shape and playing good football.”