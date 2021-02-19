No new problems for Burton as they look to maintain momentum

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton will seek a third straight win in Sky Bet League One when Sunderland travel to the Pirelli Stadium this weekend.

The Brewers have enjoyed an upturn in results since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned at the start of January, but they remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

A busy winter transfer window was followed by more activity earlier this month, with Michael Mancienne and Danny Rowe joining on free transfers and making their debuts in the win at Northampton last Saturday.

Burton remain without defender Colin Daniel (back) but John-Joe O’Toole, Kieran Wallace and Kane Hemmings should be fit again after recent spells on the sidelines.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright is rated a 50-50 chance to be fit for the trip to the Midlands.

Wright was substituted at half-time in Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy semi-final win over Lincoln on Wednesday with a calf problem.

Dion Sanderson is available again after being cup tied, while Oliver Younger and Tom Flanagan could come into contention for the following weekend’s game at Crewe.

Josh Scowen is also an injury doubt for the trip with a hamstring problem.