No new injury concerns for Derek McInnes as Aberdeen prepare to host Kilmarnock

Aberdeen have no new injury worries as they look to end a six-game winless streak in the Scottish Premiership against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

A narrow 1-0 loss at Celtic in midweek means the Dons are without a league victory since January 23, and manager Derek McInnes is still trying to solve his goalscoring issues, having seen his side draw blanks in every game since.

Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are all still missing for the hosts.

Stuart Findlay is absent for Kilmarnock and may have played his last game for the club amid reports of a potential move to Philadelphia Union.

The defender misses out due to an ankle problem and Killie boss Tommy Wright said the process over a move to the MLS was “ongoing” for the 25-year-old.

Alan Power is suspended but striker Kyle Lafferty could make his debut after getting a full week of training under his belt since his arrival, while Kirk Broadfoot and Calum Waters are both back from injury.