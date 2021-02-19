Edinson Cavani among Manchester United players doubtful for Newcastle clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Edinson Cavani, Donny Van De Beek and Scott McTominay will be assessed ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

Cavani and Van De Beek missed Thursday’s Europa League win against Real Sociedad with muscle injuries but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping they can feature on Sunday.

McTominay played in Turin but the United boss suggested he also needs checking ahead of a match that Paul Pogba (thigh) and Phil Jones (knee) are out of.

Newcastle will once again be without 10-goal top-scorer Callum Wilson because of a hamstring injury.

Fabian Schar has undergone surgery on his knee while fellow centre-back Federico Fernandez has returned to training this week following a thigh injury, but the trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for the Argentinian.

Full-back Javi Manquillo is responding well to treatment on an ankle injury but he, too, is set to miss out, although midfielder Jeff Hendrick is available again after missing the defeat to Chelsea on Monday through suspension.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Diallo, Fernandes, Fred, James, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Van De Beek, Shoretire, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford, Cavani

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Krafth, Lewis, Dummett, Lascelles, Clark, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Willock, Ritchie, Anderson, Atsu, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.