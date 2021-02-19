Kyle Walker-Peters unavailable for Southampton ahead of Chelsea clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southampton will be without defender Kyle Walker-Peters for their Premier League match against Chelsea because of a hamstring problem.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse filled in at right-back during the closing stages of the defeat by Wolves, with Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens other options for cover along with 20-year-old Kayne Ramsay.

Alexandre Jankewitz is available again following the midfielder’s suspension for a red card in the 9-0 defeat against Manchester United, but Theo Walcott (thigh) and Ibrahima Diallo (muscular) remain sidelined. Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone are long-term absentees.

Tammy Abraham should return after an ankle injury scare for Chelsea.

The England striker hobbled out of Monday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle with a worrying problem, but has avoided any serious damage.

Thiago Silva is not ready for action after a thigh issue and Christian Pulisic is a doubt with a calf concern, but Kai Havertz is fit after a knock.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Ings, Minamino, Forster, Ramsay, Salisu, Djenepo, Watts, Chauke, Jankewitz, Adams, Tella, N’Lundulu.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Ziyech, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Gilmour, Pulisic, Werner, Abraham.